Lakers' Channing Frye: Out at least next five games
Frye (appendectomy) has been ruled out for at least the next five games, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Frye underwent an appendectomy last Friday and does not have a clear timetable for a return, as he is still away from the team. With the Lakers embarking on a four-game road trip after Friday's meeting with Dallas, Frye may not rejoin the team for at least another week or two, but expect an update on Frye to come once the Lakers return to Los Angeles.
