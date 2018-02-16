Frye has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to personal reasons.

Frye has only played one game with his new team, logging three points in 11 minutes of action Wednesday. The veteran could see an uptick in action when the Lakers regroup after the All-Star break, considering he will have had more time to get accustomed to the team.

