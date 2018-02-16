Lakers' Channing Frye: Out Thursday vs. Timberwolves
Frye has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to personal reasons.
Frye has only played one game with his new team, logging three points in 11 minutes of action Wednesday. The veteran could see an uptick in action when the Lakers regroup after the All-Star break, considering he will have had more time to get accustomed to the team.
More News
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Expected to be available Saturday•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Traded to Los Angeles•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores 20 points amid Love injury•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Available Friday vs. Indy•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will start Thursday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...