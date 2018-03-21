Lakers' Channing Frye: Practices Wednesday
Frye (abdomen) went through Wednesday's practice but should be considered doubtful for Thursday's contest against New Orleans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Frye continues to work his way back from an appendectomy that he underwent about a month ago. The fact that he's been re-integrated into practice is a great sign for his progress and potential to play soon. That said, it's unlikely his return will take place Thursday.
