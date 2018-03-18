Lakers' Channing Frye: Ruled out Monday
Frye (abdomen) will remain out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Frye underwent an appendectomy roughly a month ago and continues to be without any sort of timetable for a return. He'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being, with his next shot to take the court coming on Thursday against the Pelicans.
