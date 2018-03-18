Frye (abdomen) will remain out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Frye underwent an appendectomy roughly a month ago and continues to be without any sort of timetable for a return. He'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being, with his next shot to take the court coming on Thursday against the Pelicans.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories