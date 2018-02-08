Lakers' Channing Frye: Traded to Los Angeles
Frye was traded to the Lakers on Thursday along with Isaiah Thomas and a protected first-round pick in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Frye had some value for the Cavaliers on the trade market given his expiring contract, and he was essentially used to match salary between the two teams and help clear cap space for the Lakers. He could still, however, be a quality contributor in Los Angeles for the remainder of the season given his ability to space the floor. Chances are Frye could be used alongside rookie Kyle Kuzma in the second unit, which would give the Lakers a lot of frontcourt floor spacing, but they'd be sacrificing some defense in the process. In the end, Frye will likely see a drop in fantasy value compared to what he had in Cleveland given Los Angeles' current frontcourt depth.
