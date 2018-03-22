Frye (abdomen) will be available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Frye went through practice Wednesday, and he will now suit up for the first time since mid-February despite the fact that he was considered doubtful to play. However, given Frye's lengthy absence after undergoing an appendectomy, it's unlikely the stretch four will see much, if any time on the floor Thursday night.