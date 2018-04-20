Frye averaged 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 53 games played with the Lakers during the 2017-18 season.

Frye wrapped up his 13th NBA season by shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 89.5 percent from the charity stripe, two percentages that were his best in five years. The former first-round pick with the Knicks did see his minutes decline to 13.1 minutes per game though as the Lakers elected to go more with their youth. It's likely that Frye can be productive for at least one more season and he will be a free agent this summer.