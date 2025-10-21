Lakers' Chris Manon: Off injury report for Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manon (ankle) isn't listed on the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Manon missed the team's final three preseason games due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain but will return for the Lakers' regular-season opener. However, the two-way player isn't expected to see meaningful playing time and will likely join the team's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, once their season tips off.