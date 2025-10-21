Manon (ankle) isn't listed on the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Manon missed the team's final three preseason games due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain but will return for the Lakers' regular-season opener. However, the two-way player isn't expected to see meaningful playing time and will likely join the team's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, once their season tips off.