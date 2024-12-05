Koloko contributed four points (2-3 FG) and four rebounds across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 134-93 loss to the Heat.

Koloko was afforded some additional playing time as the Lakers were obliterated by the Heat. It was another in a string of poor performances, with the Lakers having now lost six of their past eight games. While Koloko returning to the court has been a great storyline, his role remains limited. As long as Anthony Davis is healthy, Koloko is unlikely to play meaningful minutes, at least not on a consistent basis.