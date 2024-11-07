Koloko (illness) scored two points (1-2 FG) and added two rebounds and one block across 13 minutes in Wednesday's 131-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

After appearing in 58 games for the Raptors as a rookie in 2022-23, Koloko missed the entire 2023-24 season while battling a blood clotting issue that temporarily forced him to pause his career. The 24-year-old center signed a two-way deal with the Lakers in September, and after receiving clearance from the NBA's Fitness-to-Play Panel to resume playing in games, he took the court Wednesday for his team and season debuts. Though the Lakers opened up a spot in the rotation for Koloko as the backup center to Jaxson Hayes, Koloko will likely lose out on minutes if Anthony Davis (heel) is cleared to play Friday versus the 76ers.