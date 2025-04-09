Koloko totaled two points (2-2 FT) and one rebound over two minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 loss to the Thunder.

Koloko continues to be used sparingly by the Lakers, appearing for just the second time in the past 11 games, both of which have been during garbage time. Despite the fact Jaxson Hayes has been serviceable at best, Koloko has not featured as a meaningful part of the rotation. In his past eight games, Koloko is averaging just 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game.