Koloko posted eight points (4-8 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 victory over Portland.
The big man set season highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes while seeing extended run with Anthony Davis (ankle) sidelined. Koloko has received inconsistent playing time this season, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds across 7.8 minutes per game.
