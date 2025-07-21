The Lakers plan to sign Koloko to a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Koloko made appearances in 37 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign. However, the Arizona product didn't see the floor much, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds across 9.2 minutes per contest. He'll likely remain in a similar role moving forward, with Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes likely to see the bulk of the minutes at the center position.