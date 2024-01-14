Wood (illness) is available to face the Jazz on Saturday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Wood was dealing with a bad migraine but recovered in time to face the Jazz. He's expected to see decent minutes off the bench as Anthony Davis' main backup off the bench.
