Wood will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Suns, according to Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell.
LeBron James is back after resting on Sunday against the Bucks. Wood has played well in the preseason, and it appears as though he'll carve out a role in the rotation off the bench.
