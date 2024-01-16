Wood supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 14 minutes during Monday's 112-105 win over the Thunder.

Wood matched his season high with three blocks and scored in double-digits for the fifth time in the past six games. Despite being out of the rotation against the Suns only two games prior, Wood has been able to put himself back on the standard-league radar. He has been the 64th-ranked player over the past two weeks, averaging 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers.