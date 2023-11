Wood ended Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Jazz with 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes.

After going scoreless in his previous outing, Wood nearly notched a double-double off the bench in Tuesday's blowout victory. The 28-year-old big man continues to serve as Los Angeles' backup center but is averaging just 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20.9 minutes across his last 10 appearances.