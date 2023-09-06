Wood agreed Tuesday with the Lakers on a two-year, $5.7 million contract that includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports

Wood was one of the top remaining free agents on the market and will join a Lakers team looking to build off of an appearance in the Western Conference Finals. Over 67 appearances with the Mavericks a season ago, the 27-year-old big man averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.0 minutes per contest. Wood saw his role with Dallas decline down the stretch, and though he's been a strong fantasy producer on a per-minute basis, his limitations on the defensive end could relegate him to a backup role at center behind Anthony Davis. The Lakers could at least give Wood a chance to compete for a starting gig if head coach Darvin Ham is willing to deploy Davis at power forward, but if not, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt may be more realistic options to form a starting frontcourt tandem with Davis.