Wood posted nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 26 minutes during Monday's 106-103 victory over Orlando.

Wood's usage will fluctuate once Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) returns, but he's making the most of the opportunity with his new team. His relevancy has dropped after starting for two seasons with Houston, and he'll strictly be a role player with the Lakers.