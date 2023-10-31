Wood posted nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 26 minutes during Monday's 106-103 victory over Orlando.
Wood's usage will fluctuate once Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) returns, but he's making the most of the opportunity with his new team. His relevancy has dropped after starting for two seasons with Houston, and he'll strictly be a role player with the Lakers.
More News
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Scores in double figures off bench•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Back to bench•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Drops another solid preseason line•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Drops 13 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Catches on with Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Available for season finale•