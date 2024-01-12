Wood has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to a migraine, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Wood was added to the injury report while the Lakers were warming up, so this is an unfortunate situation for the team considering Rui Hachimura (calf) is out for a fifth straight game. Jarred Vanderbilt could see a bump in playing time if Wood is ultimately held out.
