Wood tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 FT) and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 preseason win over the Kings.

Wood joined the Lakers on a two-year deal in early September and shot just 25 percent from the floor during the team's preseason opener, but he's now had back-to-back outings with double-digit scoring totals. The 28-year-old saw a decreased role with the Mavericks to close out the 2022-23 campaign, and he'll likely have to settle for a backup role behind Anthony Davis early this year, assuming the Lakers elect to deploy Davis at center rather than power forward.