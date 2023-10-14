Wood recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes Friday in an exhibition loss to the Warriors.

Wood made the most of his 13 minutes on the court, leading all Los Angeles reserves in scoring and tying for the team high with seven boards. The enigmatic big man is looking like a strong fit with the Lakers so far, scoring in double digits in each of his past three preseason contests while averaging 5.7 boards and shooting 56 percent from the field during that span. Wood will come off the bench for the Lakers this season but should get enough minutes to be a viable asset in fantasy as a contributor in points, boards, blocks and triples.