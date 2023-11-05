Wood contributed six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Magic.

Wood is splitting backup center minutes with Jaxson Hayes, but the duo combined for just eight points and three rebounds in 40 minutes of action Saturday. Logging 22.7 minutes per game, Wood has been a solid rebounder off the bench for the Lakers thus far, but there's nothing enticing about his current role to generate streaming appeal.