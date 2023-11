Wood provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-94 loss to Houston.

With Anthony Davis (groin) sidelined, Wood started at center. It was a poor outing for Wood, who took just one field goal and failed to record a defensive stat in the blowout. As expected, Wood's production has been up and down this season. He's most effective as a streamer in fantasy but should be rostered in deep leagues, given his upside and Davis' injury history.