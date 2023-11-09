Wood is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Wood will replace Davis (hip/groin) in the starting lineup Wednesday. Wood has received an increased role in his last four outings, averaging 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.5 minutes across that span.
More News
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Goes for 12 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Fails to make impact•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Comes close to double-double•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Scores in double figures off bench•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Back to bench•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Drops another solid preseason line•