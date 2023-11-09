Watch Now:

Wood is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wood will replace Davis (hip/groin) in the starting lineup Wednesday. Wood has received an increased role in his last four outings, averaging 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.5 minutes across that span.

