Wood ended with 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Heat.

Wood didn't have his best shooting performance Monday but still delivered a solid stat line. He might be a popular player to target on the waiver wire in case Anthony Davis (groin) is forced to miss time. While there's no timetable for Davis' return and no updates regarding his availability for Wednesday, Wood could be in line to handle a more significant role in the short-term picture. He's known for being a player who can produce decent numbers when given enough minutes, so this might be a perfect scenario for him.