Wood produced seven points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and one rebound in 15 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The 28-year-old has come off the bench during his last two appearances with Anthony Davis back in action. While Wood hauled in nine rebounds during Friday's win over the Suns, he had a limited impact Sunday. Wood has had some flashes of production in the scoring and rebounding columns but has averaged just 7.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game over his first 10 appearances with the Lakers, which are significantly lower than his marks from the past few seasons.