The Lakers signed Wood to a two-year contract with a player option Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports

Wood was one of the top remaining free agents on the market and will join a Lakers team looking to build off of their Western Conference Finals appearance from 2022-23. The 27-year-old big man averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.0 minutes across 67 appearances last year for the Mavericks. Wood could start alongside Anthony Davis in the front court or compete with Jaxson Hayes for backup center minutes in 2023-24.