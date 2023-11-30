Wood finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 133-107 win over the Pistons.

The veteran center is starting to look more comfortable in the Lakers' system after signing with the club in early September, but he's still far from reliable in his bench role. Wood has scored in double digits in every other game since Nov. 17, but he's managed just seven points combined in the other three contests. It is a sign of progress for the 28-year-old, but Wood will remain little more than an insurance policy against an Anthony Davis injury or a dart-throw DFS option until he begins to display more consistency.