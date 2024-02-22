The Lakers announced Wednesday that Wood has been diagnosed with effusion in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports that the Lakers have optimism that Wood can return earlier than the initially projected timeline, even though the team's statement says he won't be re-evaluated for another two weeks. Even before the injury had cropped up, Wood had been holding down a modest role off the bench, playing fewer than 20 minutes in each of the last seven contests prior to the All-Star break. Wood's absence should at least give Jaxson Hayes some more security in the rotation as Anthony Davis' primary backup.