Wood ended Monday's 124-118 victory over Charlotte with 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds across 10 minutes.

In a game that the Lakers' led throughout but never fully dismissed the Hornets' comeback attempts, Wood was impactful off the bench, posting his first double-digit scoring performance since Jan 15. Wood has struggled from beyond the arc this season, connecting on a career-worst 30.8 percent of 2.3 triples per game.