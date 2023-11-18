Wood contributed 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's 107-95 win over Portland.

Wood played a modest 20 minutes in the victory, but he gave the Lakers plenty of production with his second double-double of the campaign. The big effort could help boost his role again after he played a season-low eight minutes Wednesday in a loss to the Kings. Wood had been struggling offensively for over a week coming into Friday, averaging just 3.8 points on 30.0 percent shooting from the field across 17.0 minutes over his previous five games.