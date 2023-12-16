Wood ended with 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Spurs.

Anthony Davis (hip/groin) wasn't available Friday, so Wood tied his season high in minutes while setting a new season scoring high. The 28-year-old has struggled to make his usual offensive contribution in his first season with the Lakers, but should Davis wind up missing significant time, Wood would likely be the biggest beneficiary.