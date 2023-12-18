Wood is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a non-COVID illness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wood was added to the injury report ahead of Monday's game with an illness. The eighth-year pro is coming off of one of his best showings of the season, in which he posted 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 30 minutes. If Wood and Anthony Davis (hip/groin, questionable) are unable to go, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura could be in line for extended minutes.