Wood is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a non-COVID illness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wood was added to the injury report ahead of Monday's game with an illness. The eighth-year pro is coming off of one of his best showings of the season, in which he posted 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 30 minutes. If Wood and Anthony Davis (hip/groin, questionable) are unable to go, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura could be in line for extended minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Productive in AD's absence•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Just misses double-double•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Bounces back against Utah•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Goes scoreless Sunday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Posts double-double off bench•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Sees role decrease•