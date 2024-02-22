Wood has been diagnosed with effusion in his left knee and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
While Wood will be re-evaluated in two weeks, it wouldn't be shocking to see his absence extend beyond that window. Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura will have the opportunity for some extended minutes while Wood is out, but neither of those guys makes for a particularly enticing grab in standard leagues.
