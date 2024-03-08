Wood (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

The Lakers were expected to re-evaluate Wood at some point this week, but the team hasn't provided an official update regarding where the veteran big man stands in his recovery from a left knee effusion. Even if Wood is cleared to return to action for the Lakers in the near future, he won't be a safe bet to unseat Jaxson Hayes for the top backup role behind starting center Anthony Davis.