Wood (knee) is out for Sunday's game versus Houston, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Wood is still working his way back from knee surgery, but he remains without a firm target date for his return. His next chance to play is Tuesday versus Dallas.
More News
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Ruled out Friday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Won't make season debut Thursday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Resuming on-court workouts•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Out at least four more weeks•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Undergoes knee procedure•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Exercises player option•