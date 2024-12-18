Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Tuesday that Wood (knee) has been cleared to resume on-court workouts, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

After getting re-evaluated at some point last week, Wood received the green light to start ramping back up again, but his season debut doesn't look to be imminent just yet. Wood will spend the next few days working out with staff members in Los Angeles while the Lakers play in Sacramento on Thursday and Saturday, and he could then become integrated in practices once the team returns home. The journeyman center is working his way back from arthroscopic left knee surgery, which he underwent in early September.