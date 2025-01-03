Wood (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Wood's season debut with the Lakers won't happen on Friday against the visiting Hawks. The veteran big man continues to work his way back from knee surgery, and in the meantime, the Lakers will continue to lean on Cam Reddish, Dorian Finney-Smith and Rui Hachimura behind LeBron James in the frontcourt.
