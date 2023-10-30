Wood closed Sunday's 132-127 overtime loss to Sacramento with 11 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes.

Wood didn't miss a shot from the field or charity stripe en route to his first double-digit scoring effort as a Laker. Through three games, Wood has been solid, averaging 8.3 points (57.1 percent from the field) and 6.3 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game. However, while that's good per-minute production, he's simply not seeing enough playing time to make a quality fantasy impact on a nightly basis. Wood could also see his playing drop even further when Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) is cleared to make his season debut.