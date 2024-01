Wood ended with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 victory over the Clippers.

Wood can often get lost deep in the depth chart, but inconsistent play from Jarred Vanderbilt offered Wood some additional opportunity in Sunday's win. Although he only played 16 minutes, he made a solid contribution in the second and third quarter. Wood's usage will always be limited, but he's one injury away from a larger role.