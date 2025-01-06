Wood (knee) remains out for Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wood is still not ready to make his regular-season debut following offseason knee surgery. The veteran big man is inching closer to returning, but he can be labeled doubtful for game action, including Thursday's game against the Hornets, until Los Angeles provides another update on Wood's status.
