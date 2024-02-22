Wood has been diagnosed with effusion in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

While the official statement from the Lakers stated Wood will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports there's optimism that Wood can return earlier than the initially projected timeline. Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura will have the opportunity for some extended minutes while Wood is out, but neither of those guys makes for a particularly enticing grab in standard leagues.