Wood has been diagnosed with effusion in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
While the official statement from the Lakers stated Wood will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports there's optimism that Wood can return earlier than the initially projected timeline. Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura will have the opportunity for some extended minutes while Wood is out, but neither of those guys makes for a particularly enticing grab in standard leagues.
More News
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Plays well Monday in Charlotte•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Blocks three shots Monday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Available to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Will likely return Saturday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Will not play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Christian Wood: Downgraded to questionable•