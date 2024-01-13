Wood (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Wood was a late scratch Thursday due to a migraine, but he should return to action Saturday. Over his last six appearances, the backup big man has averaged 9.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game.
