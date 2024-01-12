Wood (migraine) will not play in Thursday's game against the Suns.
Wood was a late addition to the injury report and will be forced to the sidelines. He should be considered questionable for Saturday against the Jazz. With Rui Hachimura (calf) out Thursday, Jarred Vanderbilt is a candidate to see increased run.
