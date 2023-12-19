Wood (illness) is active for Monday's game against New York, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Wood boomed for a season-high 17 points in Friday's loss to San Antonio, and he'll look to carry his momentum coming off two full days of rest to overcome an illness. The Lakers' frontcourt is healthy entering Monday's contest, so Wood could be in store for a 15-20 minute role, especially with Mitchell Robinson (ankle) out for the Knicks.