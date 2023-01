Swider managed 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes of Friday's game against the G League Warriors.

Swider set new regular season highs in minutes and rebounds while matching his previous best of 16 points. In six appearances, Swider has averaged 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds across 23.6 minutes.