Swider averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in five Summer League games.

Swider shot the ball extremely well from the three-point line, eclipsing 50 percent on 7.6 attempts per game. Although it will be difficult for him to crack a veteran-heavy rotation as an undrafted rookie, his shooting prowess could be enough to earn minutes at some point this season. The Lakers will likely want to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with more shooters than last season, when they finished 22nd in three-point percentage and 18th in three-point makes. Austin Reaves received meaningful minutes last season as an undrafted rookie and Alex Caruso flourished as well a few seasons prior, so it is far from impossible.