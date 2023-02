Swider logged 25 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, a steal and a block over 32 minutes of Saturday's 119-107 win over the Ignite.

Swider's 25 points notched a new season-high, as the 23-year-old saw an expanded workload with Scotty Pippen (concussion) and L.J. Figueroa (knee) sidelined. Although Swider has had a relatively quiet regular season, he should have ample time to get his footing with the pair of guards sidelined.