Swider was diagnosed Monday with a navicular stress reaction of his right foot. He'll be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Swider, one of the Lakers' two-way players, logged two minutes in the Oct. 18 regular-season opener before missing the next two games due to what the team had previously regarded as a sore right foot. Follow-up tests evidently revealed a more serious injury, and the rookie forward will now be sidelined for the foreseeable future. His absence shouldn't affect how head coach Darvin Ham doles out the minutes in the frontcourt.